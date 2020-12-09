MP shocker: Dalit youth killed by two upper caste friends for touching their food

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A mentally challenged Dalit youth was beaten to death by his two friends, who belong to other backward caste (OBC), allegedly for touching their food at a private party in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The shocking incident happened in Kishanpura village under Gourihar police station area on December 7.

The 20-year-old Dalit youth, identified as Devraj Anuragi, was having food at his house, when his two friends Santosh Pal and Rohit Soni (both from OBC category) took him for a private party at their agricultural field.

A couple of hours later, Devraj was left at the house by his friends. A short while later Devraj died due to wounds inflicted on his body by his two friends.

"In the complaint, the deceased youth's family has alleged that before breathing his last, Devraj told them that he and his two friends were partying, where he touched their food. Enraged over it, the duo assaulted him with hard and blunt objects which resulted in his death later," Chhatarpur district police superintendent Sachin Sharma told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

"Special teams have been formed to track and nab the two absconding accused, who have been booked for murder. We hope to arrest them by tonight," said Sharma.

It's not the first case of killing of a Dalit by powerful OBC men in Madhya Pradesh.

Just 10 days back, a 50-year-old Dalit man was thrashed to death by two Yadav men (OBC caste) over his inability to give them matchsticks to light up their cigarettes.

A few days later, a Dalit family was allegedly forced to leave their village in Shivpuri district due to repeated torture by a powerful OBC family (close relative of Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist MP minister Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda) over not voting for the minister, who was the winning BJP candidate in the recent assembly by polls.

In 2019, two Dalit children were beaten to death by two Yadav men allegedly for defecating in the open in Shivpuri district.