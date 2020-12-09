NIA chargesheet against Khalistan supporters soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NIA will soon file a chargesheet against Khalistani extremists based abroad in the Sikh for Justice (SFJ) case, government sources indicated on Tuesday.

It is awaiting sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs to proceed with the charge sheet in the case which pertains to a concerted campaign launched by the secessionist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ under the banner of ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’ for the creation of so-called ‘Khalistan’.

The NIA is likely to 16 accused, including the top leadership of Sikh extremists, most of them based abroad based in the UK, US and Canada, as per sources.