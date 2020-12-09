STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws

The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan, besides Gandhi and Pawar.

Published: 09th December 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Leaders of like-minded Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

Leaders of like-minded Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Left leaders on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital.

The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan, besides Gandhi and Pawar.

"We met the President and informed him of our view regarding the three farm laws. We have asked for their repeal. We informed the President that it is critical that they are taken back," Gandhi told reporters after meeting the President.

READ| Farmer unions reject govt's draft proposal on agri laws, to continue agitation

He said the way the farm laws were passed in Parliament, "we feel it was an insult to farmers and that is why they are protesting in the cold weather against them".

The former Congress chief said the new laws appeared aimed at handing over the farming sector to the "friends of the prime minister", but the farmers are fearless and would not back off and will continue with their peaceful agitation.

NCP leader Pawar said various political parties have requested President that these farm laws should be repealed as they were not discussed with either stakeholders or in the Select Committee of Parliament.

Yechury said, "We told President that the three farm laws were passed undemocratically in Parliament and have sought the repeal of these laws." The opposition delegation was limited to five because of the COVID-19 situation.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest Rahul Gandhi DMK
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp