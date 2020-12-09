STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2.5 lakh govt healthcare employees to get vaccine first in Maharashtra 

Published: 09th December 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 2.6 lakh government employees in the healthcare sector including doctors and nurses will get the coronavirus vaccine in the first round of inoculation in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government on Wednesday held its first review meeting on the preparation for vaccination, where facilities of storage and transportation, finalization of lists of beneficiaries and setting up of vaccination booths were discussed, he said.

"There are some 2.6 lakh employees in the state working in the health sector who will get the vaccine dose in the first round. As many as 16,245 employees have been registered on the government's Co-vin portal," the senior health department official said.

The portal has been set up to create a database of employees to be vaccinated on priority.

"The beneficiaries also include frontline workers such as police, home guard, paramilitary forces, state and central reserve forces as well as the people who are above 50 years of age and are suffering from co-morbidities," the official said.

"The vaccination will take place on the lines of the election commission's system. A list of the people who will get vaccinated in the first round will be prepared.

The selected persons will have to produce identification card before undergoing vaccination," he added.

Booths will be set up for vaccination; hospital and health department employees will get vaccine doses at booths set up in Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Frontline workers and those who are above 50 will be vaccinated at booths set up at hospitals, schools, community centres and even the offices of self-governing bodies, the official said.

To store the vaccine, there is one central cold storage facility ready at the state level, nine at the divisional level, 34 at the district level and 27 at various development corporations, he said.

Besides, there are 3,135 cold chain centres available across the state for vaccine storage and distribution, he said.

Though it is not yet known when a coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in the country, the Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing `Covishield' vaccine has sought emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India.

