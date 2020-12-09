STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post fire, Gujarat government orders closure of three chemical factories

Jagson Colorchem, Matangi Industries and Bhavin Industries were gutted in the fire which started around 1 am.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:35 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Wednesday ordered the closure of three chemical manufacturing units in Vatva industrial area here following a massive fire, an official said.

The fire started at one of the units and spread, an official release said.

The Ahmedabad fire brigade pressed at least 40 fire-fighting vehicles into service to douse the flames which were brought under control after four hours.

Following the incident, P M Shah, state director of Industrial Safety and Health which comes under the Labour and Employment department, issued closure orders for the three units under section 40(2) of the Factories Act, the release stated.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, officials are conducting a thorough probe into the causes that triggered the fire, the release stated.

Officials will also check if the factories were adhering to various safety parameters under the Factories Act.

"These units will remain shut until they fulfill all the required parameters under the Act.

Before granting them permission to restart the operations, we will check each and every aspect related to fire and safety," Shah said.

From November 26, the state government has made it mandatory for factories to acquire a fire safety NOC (No Objection Certificate), he added.

