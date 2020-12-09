STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab family refuses gifts at wedding, asks guests to donate money for protesting farmers

A video of the reception has gone viral on social media, where the DJ is appealing to the gathering to put the amount in the donation box

Published: 09th December 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Showing their solidarity with the protesting farmers in a unique way, a family in Punjab did not accept gifts at a wedding and instead placed a donation box asking guests to donate money to the farmers at the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi.

The incident took place at the wedding reception of Abhijeet Singh, nephew of Jasdeep Singh Brar, sarpanch of Sheikhu village in Muktsar district of Punjab.

ALSO READ: Farmers vs Centre: Protestors to decide further course of action after discussing government's draft proposal

Talking to The New Indian Express, Brar said, "We placed a donation box next to the dance floor at the reception ceremony of my nephew Abhijeet Singh which was held on December 7 at the village itself and asked the guests not to give 'shagun' but to donate money for the cause of the protesting farmers who were fighting to save farming and our future generations. We do not believe in taking dowry or 'shagun'. We have collected around Rs 1 lakh and will in a day or two go to the Delhi borders and, after finding out what is needed by the farmers there, buy those items and give them there and then.’’

"Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Punjab Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti who attended the marriage gave us 'shagun' but we put it in the donation box. We have 50 acres of land. Besides we are commission agents. This is the least which we can contribute from our side towards our farmer brothers,’’ he said.

A video of the reception has gone viral on social media, where the DJ is appealing to the gathering to put the ‘shagun’ amount in the donation box. Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal also shared the video on his Facebook page. "Now people have been calling us and have appreciated the gesture. We never expected that the video will go so viral,” Brar added.

Recently a groom in Karnal in neighbouring Haryana expressed his support for the farmers by driving a tractor to his wedding. Also, the family opted for a simple wedding so that the money which is saved could be donated to the gurdwaras that are serving food to the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Farmers protest Muktsar
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp