Rajasthan local body polls: Setback for Congress, BJP says its win vindicates stand on farm laws

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has suffered a major setback in local polls with the party losing in a majority of the 21 districts that went to polls.

In the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad polls were held in late November and early December in which 21 of the 33 districts in the state had voted.



Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP has already bagged 1,835 of them while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 seats, the official said, adding other winners include 420 independents and 56 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidates.

Similarly, out of the 636 seats of the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for the Congress, the official said.

Amid the farmers' protest, the BJP was quick to claim that the Rajasthan results are a vindication of the party's stand on farm laws. "We are grateful to the rural voters, farmers, and women who have reposed their faith in us. This victory is a sign of the faith that villages, farmers, labourers and the poor have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," tweeted BJP president JP Nadda.

ALSO READ | Gehlot's broadside on Shah, BJP: Is Rajasthan CM trying to kill two birds with one stone?

"Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted: "This victory shows that the people of Rajasthan are with the BJP. And not only Rajasthan, but the results in Bihar, Telangana, and Arunachal Pradesh also show that the entire nation is happy with the BJP and its reforms. Be it east, south, north ... wherever you go, it's BJP, BJP, BJP. Despite the opposition's attack on farm reforms, people are supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Political observers and Congress leaders, on condition of anonymity, confirm that the fissures in the state unit, especially the massive feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who rebelled in July this year, is costing the Congress a great deal. The Pilot-led revolt had almost brought down the Congress government a few months ago.

Moreover, after Pilot was replaced by GS Dotasara as the state Congress President, the party’s organisational structure was disbanded in most districts. Shockingly, the Congress lost in the areas of several of its stalwarts which include those of the Former PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and his successor GS Dotasara. In addition, the party lost in the home turfs of many ministers namely Ashok Chandana, Raghu Sharma, Udaylal Anjana, and Sukhram Vishnoi.

The Panchayat polls also reflect the growth of new parties such as RLP and BTP. While the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief, Hanuman Beniwal, is all set to be the kingmaker in his stronghold of Nagaur, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has won Dungarpur where it has beaten the BJP and the Congress both. The erosion of popular support in rural areas, especially in a tribal district like Dungarpur, is bound to be a big worry for the Congress.

The Panchayat results also gave a severe jolt to the Congress as it had performed well in recent elections in urban local bodies where it won in four out of six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Kota, and Jodhpur.

