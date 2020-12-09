STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan local body polls: Setback for Congress, BJP says its win vindicates stand on farm laws

Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP has already bagged 1,835 f them while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 seats.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has suffered a major setback in local polls with the party losing in a majority of the 21 districts that went to polls. 

In the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad polls were held in late November and early December in which 21 of the 33 districts in the state had voted.
 
Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP has already bagged 1,835 of them while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 seats, the official said, adding other winners include 420 independents and 56 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidates.

Similarly, out of the 636 seats of the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for the Congress, the official said.

Amid the farmers' protest, the BJP was quick to claim that the Rajasthan results are a vindication of the party's stand on farm laws. "We are grateful to the rural voters, farmers, and women who have reposed their faith in us. This victory is a sign of the faith that villages, farmers, labourers and the poor have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," tweeted BJP president JP Nadda.

ALSO READ | Gehlot's broadside on Shah, BJP: Is Rajasthan CM trying to kill two birds with one stone?

"Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted: "This victory shows that the people of Rajasthan are with the BJP. And not only Rajasthan, but the results in Bihar, Telangana, and Arunachal Pradesh also show that the entire nation is happy with the BJP and its reforms. Be it east, south, north ... wherever you go, it's BJP, BJP, BJP. Despite the opposition's attack on farm reforms, people are supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Political observers and Congress leaders, on condition of anonymity, confirm that the fissures in the state unit, especially the massive feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who rebelled in July this year, is costing the Congress a great deal. The Pilot-led revolt had almost brought down the Congress government a few months ago.

Moreover, after Pilot was replaced by GS Dotasara as the state Congress President, the party’s organisational structure was disbanded in most districts. Shockingly, the Congress lost in the areas of several of its stalwarts which include those of the Former PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and his successor GS Dotasara. In addition, the party lost in the home turfs of many ministers namely Ashok Chandana, Raghu Sharma, Udaylal Anjana, and Sukhram  Vishnoi. 

The Panchayat polls also reflect the growth of new parties such as RLP and BTP. While the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief, Hanuman Beniwal, is all set to be the kingmaker in his stronghold of Nagaur, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has won Dungarpur where it has beaten the BJP and the Congress both. The erosion of popular support in rural areas, especially in a tribal district like Dungarpur, is bound to be a big worry for the Congress.

The Panchayat results also gave a severe jolt to the Congress as it had performed well in recent elections in urban local bodies where it won in four out of six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Kota, and Jodhpur. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan local body polls congress BJP
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp