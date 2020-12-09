Two Al Badar terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed and a civilian injured in an early morning encounter in Tiken area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said a joint party of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Tiken area in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

As the security personnel were conducting house to house searches and zeroed-in on the target area, they came under fire from the hiding militants. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants have been killed so far, a police spokesman said.

He said the operation was going on when reports last poured in.

Reports said a civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of gunfire and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the identity of the two deceased militants, who are said to be associated with Al Badar, is being ascertained.