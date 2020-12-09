STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Al Badar terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:46 AM

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed and a civilian injured in an early morning encounter in Tiken area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police sources said a joint party of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Tiken area in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

As the security personnel were conducting house to house searches and zeroed-in on the target area, they came under fire from the hiding militants. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants have been killed so far, a police spokesman said.

He said the operation was going on when reports last poured in.

Reports said a civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of gunfire and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the identity of the two deceased militants, who are said to be associated with Al Badar, is being ascertained.

