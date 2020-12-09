Two held, four women rescued from flesh trade racket in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: Two women were arrested and four others rescued from a flesh trade racket in Mira-Bhayandar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV police set up a decoy and raided a place in Uttan Dhavi Dongar on Tuesday, deputy commissioner of police Amit Kale of Mira-Bhayandar said.

Two accused identified as Pinki Dubey (29) of Goregaon and Arpita Goshal (31) of Kalyan were arrested for supplying women for flesh trade, the official said.

The police also rescued four women during the raid, he said. An offence under section 370 (human trafficking) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered against the arrested accused, the official added.