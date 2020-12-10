STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activist Trupti Desai detained on way to Maharashtra's Shirdi 

Desai had earlier warned that if the boards carrying the contentious message were not removed, she and other activists would go to Shirdi and take them down themselves on December 10.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Trupti Desai

Bhoomatha Brigade founder Trupti Desai. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Police detained social activist Trupti Desai and some other members of her outfit at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were going to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a "civilised" manner.

Desai had earlier warned that if the boards carrying the contentious message were not removed, she and other activists would go to Shirdi and take them down themselves on December 10.

On Tuesday, sub-divisional magistrate (Shirdi area) Govind Shinde, citing law and order situation, issued a notice to Desai, asking her not to enter Shirdi in Ahmedanagar district from December 8 midnight to December 11 midnight.

However, defying the notice, Desai along with 20 other members of her outfit 'Bhumata Brigade' left from Pune on Thursday morning to go to Shirdi to remove the boards at the Saibaba temple there.

"We detained Desai along with 15 to 16 members of the outfit near Supa village on Pune-Ahmednagar highway under section 68 of the Bombay Police Act," Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said.

The Saibaba temple trust recently put up boards outside the temple premises, appealing to devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner or as per "Indian culture".

The trust officials said they had received complaints that some people come to the shrine in "objectionable" clothes.

A senior official from the trust, however, had clarified they have not imposed any dress code ondevotees and the message was just an appeal.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trupti Desai saibaba Temple Shirdi dress code
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp