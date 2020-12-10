STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ajit Pawar launches online registration process for MHADA houses

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched the process of online application registration for the MHADA's 5,647 houses in Pune division.

These residences will be built in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur, an official statement said.

"The work of providing houses to common people at affordable prices through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is on. Its schemes are receiving a good response due to the faith created in the minds of the people," Pawar was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The lottery process is very transparent and no middleman has been appointed. Hence, common people should not fall prey to cheating by anyone," he said.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil and senior officials were present on the occasion.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Ajit Pawar MHADA online registration
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp