Amid dissent against Biplab Deb, BJP censures Tripura CM’s plan for big rally

The chief minister had planned a public meeting on December 13 in a show of strength in the face of mounting dissension against his “style of functioning” from a section of state legislators.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Wednesday stepped in to stop Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb from making a public show of his support among the people in the face of rebellion within the state unit of the party.

The chief minister had planned a public meeting on December 13 in a show of strength in the face of mounting dissension against his “style of functioning” from a section of state legislators.

The BJP state unit in-charge and Lok Sabha MP, Vijay Sonkar, is learnt to have advised the chief minister against indulging in public show of strength on an intra-party issue. BJP chief J P Nadda is also learnt to have taken a grim view of the move. 

Sonkar told PTI that Deb has been conveyed that there was no need to hold such a programme.

"People of Tripura have blessed the BJP and the chief minister should continue to serve them. If there is any issue in the organisation, the party will address it," Sonkar, also a Lok Sabha member, said.

Sonkar had spoken to Nadda after Deb said he was ready to quit if people wanted so as he called the public meeting.

Nadda spoke to Deb and asked him not to go ahead with the exercise.

While the BJP had expanded the party’s base in the state by encouraging induction of leaders from the ranks of Trinamool Congress and Left parties, Deb in recent months apparently began facing opposition over his “one-upmanship”.

Deb had said on Tuesday that he would hold a meeting in the Swami Vivekananda Maidan, a stadium in the state capital, on December 13 and ask people whether they want him to continue as the chief minister.

His announcement came two days after a group of BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding his removal during Sonkar's visit to the state.

Some MLAs had also camped in the national capital some time ago, pushing for his removal.

A party leader described Deb's comments as "emotional", saying he should not have announced such a programme in the first place.

(With PTI Inputs)

