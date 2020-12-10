STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed for attack on Bodo leader’s convoy

The six-vehicle convoy of Pramod Bodo was attacked with stones and wooden planks by the miscreants in the Kokrajhar district on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 10th December 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary 

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam insurgent leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary blamed the state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Bodo.

Mohilary, who is the president of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and former chairman of autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), alleged the attack was perpetrated at Sarma’s direction.

“The incident yesterday happened at the direction of Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was also at his direction that (election-related) violence had occurred in Baksa and Udalguri recently,” Mohilary told journalists on Thursday.

The six-vehicle convoy of Pramod Bodo was attacked with stones and wooden planks by the miscreants in the Kokrajhar district on Wednesday evening. Four vehicles were damaged but the occupants escaped unscathed.

Mohilary alleged Sarma had tried to destroy him politically but got no success.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma wanted to destroy me and the Bodo community but failed. We have always worked for peace and people know it. All communities in the BTC stand for peace. By entering BTC areas, Himanta Biswa Sarma tried to create unrest,” Mohilary said.

ALSO READ | Bodo council polls: Pramod Bodo’s convoy attacked, UPPL chief escapes unhurt

Sarma was known to be close to the BPF chief but the latter said the friendship between the two was all over. “I have no friendship with Himanta Biswa Sarma now,” Mohilary asserted.

The BPF is a constituent of Assam’s BJP-led coalition government. Sarma has already asserted that the BJP’s alliance with the BPF was for five years and it will expire in next year’s Assembly elections. The BJP has allegedly found a new ally in the BTC in UPPL.

Mohilary exuded confidence the BPF would get at least 30 of the BTC’s 40 seats.

“I have self-confidence. We will fare well in the elections and cross the 30-seat mark. We will form the next government in the BTC,” a confident Mohilary said.

Meanwhile, voting was underway for the second and final phase BTC elections on Thursday. Barring one incident of violence in Chirang district, polling was by and large peaceful so far.

The BPF, which has been in power in the BTC ever since its creation in 2003 as a political solution to Bodo agitation for a separate state, is facing the toughest election this time around. The BTC administers four districts including Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri, all of them falling under Bodoland Territorial Region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Bodo United People’s Party Liberal Bodoland People’s Front Himanta Biswa Sarma Hagrama Mohilary
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp