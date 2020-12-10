STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal has slipped into 'goonda raj', says JP Nadda after convoy attacked 

Nadda said he was not hurt as he was travelling in a bullet proof car, but others in the convoy were assaulted.

Published: 10th December 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses 'Karyakarta' meeting at Radio Station Ground Diamond Harbour in South 24 Pargana district Thursday.

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses 'Karyakarta' meeting at Radio Station Ground Diamond Harbour in South 24 Pargana district Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DIAMOND HARBOUR: Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said.

An angry Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj".

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee insinuated the attack was staged.

"Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....then why are you so scared," Banerjee said in Kolkata.

The vehicles in Nadda''s motorcade were attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

ALSO READ: Centre seeks report from Mamata Banerjee govt on security lapses during BJP chief Nadda's visit

Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha.

Those present at the scene said scores of alleged TMC workers, some carrying sticks and iron rods and others armed with bricks, blocked the road near Sirakul in South 24 Pargana district adjoining Kolkata with motorcyles.

Shouting slogans against the BJP and the media, they squabbled with police when they tried to clear the way.

As the convoy tried to move past the protesting crowd, many ran alongside the vehicles, ominously thumping them with fists, sticks and iron rods, smashing windscreens and window panes.

Another batch of protesters, who had blocked a stretch of road a few kilometres away, advanced menacingly at the sight of the motorcade, pounded it with bricks.

Vijayvargiya and party vice president Mukul Roy were injured in the hand, while the latter's security guard was hit with a stone in the head.

As some journalists came out of the vehicles, they were pushed and shoved back, according to a PTI reporter accompanying Nadda.

Police ultimately chased away the protesters and Nadda managed to reach the meeting venue.

"What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails," Nadda later told a meeting of party workers.

Nadda said he was not hurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, but others in the convoy were assaulted. When such a thing can happen to senior leaders of the BJP, the the plight of common party cadres can be easily imagined, he said.

"If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga''s grace...I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal," he said.

The BJP leader asserted the days of the TMC government are numbered. "We have to defeat this goonda raj and we will," he said, adding "the state has reached a new low under the misrule of the TMC government".

"Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a matter of shame for democracy. There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bullet-proof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," he said.

"This goonda raj cannot be allowed to continue. This is jungle raj, the administration has collapsed."

Without naming Abhishek Banerjee, Nadda referred to him and said it is also a matter of shame that the present MP of Diamond Harbour is not seen in his constituency.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, whose vehicle was also attacked, alleged "Bengal has turned into Syria" under the TMC.

Nadda, who was scheduled to address a press conference in Diamond Harbour, cancelled it and rushed back to Kolkata where he will meet the media later in the evening.

The West Bengal police sought to downplay the incident, insisting "nothing happened to the convoy".

"Shri JP Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Pgs. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy," it said in a tweet.

"Everyone is safe and situation is peaceful. Matter is being investigated to find out actual happenings," it said in another. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda JP Nadda convoy attack West Bengal polls 2021
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp