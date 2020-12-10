STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP men instigated people to create unrest: Bengal minister after attack on Nadda's convoy

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee sought to know if it was an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from "the historic launch" of the ruling party''s report card.

Published: 10th December 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

A vehicle of BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy damaged after stone-pelting by alleged TMC activists at Sirakal near Diamond Harbour

A vehicle of BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy damaged after stone-pelting by alleged TMC activists at Sirakal near Diamond Harbour. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hours after BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy came under attack in West Bengal''s South 24 Parganas, the TMC on Thursday claimed that his party has information that saffron camp activists had "instigated" people to create unrest.

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee sought to know if it was an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from "the historic launch" of the ruling party''s report card.

"Mr J P Nadda has alleged that he was attacked. But we have information that provocation came from him, his own party men... It is necessary to find out if the whole episode was planned by the BJP," the state panchayat minister told reporters at Trinamool Bhavan.

Urging TMC activists to "avoid stepping into their (BJP''s) trap despite provocation, Mukherjee said, "We would like to ask our men to keep distance from them."

"Was the alleged attack planned to overshadow today''s event, arranged to highlight the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government?" he said.

Stones were hurled at Nadda''s convoy on Thursday morning, when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour from here, with the saffron party claiming that TMC supporters carried out the attack.

Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya sustained injuries, sources in the saffron party said.

The West Bengal Police, in a tweet, insisted that the situation was peaceful.

"Shri JP Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Pgs. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy.

"Everyone is safe and situation is peaceful. Matter is being investigated to find out actual happenings," the tweet added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda convoy attack Diamond Harbour West Bengal elections 2021 Subrata Mukherjee
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp