Centre mulling to upgrade 15 zoos across India to international standards

The zoos included in the vision plan are located in Patna, Guwahati, Chennai, Ranchi, Vishakhapatnam, Punjab, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Bhopal, Raipur, Darjeeling, and Rajkot.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Lucknow Zoo

The entire vision plan will be completed in a time frame of 6 to 12 months (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes as per the plan, Patna zoo (Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park) along with 14 others in the country will soon be upgraded to international standards with all modern facilities for the visitors as well researchers on animals’ lives.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has made a 10-year Vision-Plan (10-VP) for the transformation of the country's selected 15 zoos to present vivid biodiversity of the universe at the zoo for the visitors.

The Central Zoo Authority, which works under the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, has engaged Delhi-based Ernst & Young LLP (EY) for the next six months for taking suggestions, assessments, and overall stakeholders’ consultation with site-visits for the vision plan.

Confirming this, the director of Patna Zoo Amit Kumar said that the zoo in the Bihar capital is among the 15 selected zoos out of the country's 152 zoos to get a transformation.

According to the official communication between the CZA and the concerned zoo authority, an online survey of zoos across India is being done on the basis of visitor’s footfalls and other criteria such as ticket facilities, visitor’s amenities, transportation facilities, and others.

In the transformation move, the official said the main objectives would on providing “better facilities in the zoo such as education, research, animal welfare, conservation breeding, and technology advancements".

"The entire vision plan will be completed in a time frame of 6 to 12 months. The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park is well known for its rhino-breeding centre and will get also global standards soon", Amit Kumar further said.

Patna zoo houses 1,100 individuals from 93 species of animals amid a rich flora.

"The Patna Zoo registers the footfalls of on an average 2.5 million visitors annually”, Kumar said.

Other zoos included in the vision plan are located in Guwahati, Chennai, Ranchi, Vishakhapatnam, Punjab, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Bhopal, Raipur, Darjeeling, and Rajkot.

