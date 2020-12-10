Chhattisgarh HC serves notice on PIL questioning private constructions allowed in forests

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Expressing deep concern over the fate of flora and fauna in the dense forested terrain, Chhattisgarh High Court has served notice to the state on public interest litigation that challenged the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet’s decision on allotting huge construction works to private players.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Parth Preetam Sahu during their observation felt that the involvement of outsiders inside the forest on such massive scale of construction work should not leave a detrimental impact on the pristine glory of forests, which need to be protected.

“The notices were served on the PIL questioning the state cabinet’s decision that would lead to devastating effect on forest, which is about 44 percent in Chhattisgarh. The large scale works are being allotted on the name of giving employment to the outsiders. Such decision is a gross violation of Wildlife Protection Act, Forest Conservation Act and the guidelines of the Supreme Court”, said Jaiprakash Shukla, the counsel of the petitioner, Chandrakant Pargir, an activist.

The chief secretary, secretary (forest) and the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) have been asked by the court to file their reply within four weeks.

“We will accordingly file our reply to the court”, said Rakesh Chaturvedi, PCCF.

The petitioner stated that nowhere in the prescribed policy the state government has mentioned on how will it ensure safeguarding the forests, trees, wildlife when such large scale works would begin across the state. All such construction works would be carried out from the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority), which according to forest officials are meant to promote afforestation and regeneration activities towards recompensing for forest land diverted to non-forest uses.

According to the Chhattisgarh forest department, as per the new policy guidelines the work orders are to be issued to the unemployed engineers, diploma engineers and masons for construction of roads, stop dam, anicuts, check-dam, pond, barrier, rivulets and other structures in the forested terrain.

“Such decision by the state government is shocking. It’s strange to talk of offering employment when earlier also the forest department were carrying the similar works and giving jobs to their adept team for various constructions. Now under political pressure, such decision is bound to create destructive scope for the forest and wildlife both”, asserted Nitin Singhvi, a wildlife enthusiast.