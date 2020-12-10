STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh HC serves notice on PIL questioning private constructions allowed in forests

The chief secretary, secretary (forest) and the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) have been asked by the court to file their reply within four weeks.

Published: 10th December 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

forests

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Expressing deep concern over the fate of flora and fauna in the dense forested terrain, Chhattisgarh High Court has served notice to the state on public interest litigation that challenged the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet’s decision on allotting huge construction works to private players.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Parth Preetam Sahu during their observation felt that the involvement of outsiders inside the forest on such massive scale of construction work should not leave a detrimental impact on the pristine glory of forests, which need to be protected.

“The notices were served on the PIL questioning the state cabinet’s decision that would lead to devastating effect on forest, which is about 44 percent in Chhattisgarh. The large scale works are being allotted on the name of giving employment to the outsiders. Such decision is a gross violation of Wildlife Protection Act, Forest Conservation Act and the guidelines of the Supreme Court”, said Jaiprakash Shukla, the counsel of the petitioner, Chandrakant Pargir, an activist.

The chief secretary, secretary (forest) and the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) have been asked by the court to file their reply within four weeks.

“We will accordingly file our reply to the court”, said Rakesh Chaturvedi, PCCF.

The petitioner stated that nowhere in the prescribed policy the state government has mentioned on how will it ensure safeguarding the forests, trees, wildlife when such large scale works would begin across the state. All such construction works would be carried out from the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority), which according to forest officials are meant to promote afforestation and regeneration activities towards recompensing for forest land diverted to non-forest uses.

According to the Chhattisgarh forest department, as per the new policy guidelines the work orders are to be issued to the unemployed engineers, diploma engineers and masons for construction of roads, stop dam, anicuts, check-dam, pond, barrier, rivulets and other structures in the forested terrain.

“Such decision by the state government is shocking. It’s strange to talk of offering employment when earlier also the forest department were carrying the similar works and giving jobs to their adept team for various constructions. Now under political pressure, such decision is bound to create destructive scope for the forest and wildlife both”, asserted Nitin Singhvi, a wildlife enthusiast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal constructions forest rules Chhattisgarh High Court
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp