COVID-19: Cumulative tests cross 15-crore mark

A total 9,22,959 samples were tested in a day which has increased India's total cumulative tests to 15,07,59,726.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:19 PM

COVID TEST

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed 15 crore with one crore tests added in just 10 days, the Union Health Ministry said underlining comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. 

The country has also reported less than 40,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for eleven continuous days, the ministry underscored. 

"The past one crore tests were added in just 10 days. Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate," the ministry said.

In a span of  24 hours, 31,521 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in the country while 37,725 new recoveries were registered in the same duration which has led to a further contraction of the active caseload.

India's present COVID-19 active caseload of 3,72,293 consists of just 3.81 per cent of total infections reported so far.

The total recovered cases have surpassed 92.5 lakh (92,53,306) .

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,881,013," the ministry highlighted.

It said 77.30 per cent of the new recovered cases is contributed by ten states and UTs.

Maharashtra saw 5,051 persons recovering from COVID-19. Kerala and Delhi reported 4,647 and 4,177 new recoveries, respectively.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 74.65 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 4,981 cases in a span of 24 hours. Kerala recorded 4,875 new cases while West Bengal reported 2,956 daily cases yesterday.

Of the 412 new fatalities, 77.67 per cent have been reported from ten states and UTs.

Maharashtra reported 75 deaths. Delhi also saw a figure fatality count of 50 contributing another 12.13 per cent of the fatalities.

The daily new deaths have been less than 500 from the last five days, the ministry said.

India''s COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.67 lakh with 31,521 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

