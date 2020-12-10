STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDC polls turnout up in Jammu, down in Kashmir in first two phases

The DDC polls is the first major electoral exercise in J&K after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs).

DDC elections

Voters wait in queue during the 2nd phase of the District Development Council election at Bassi Khurd village area of Bari Brahmana in Samba district of Jammu Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the first phases of the eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the voter turnout in Jammu region has been increasing with each phase while in militancy-hit Valley the poll percentage has dropped after the first phase.

The DDC polls is the first major electoral exercise in J&K after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — by the Centre on August 5 last year.

The voter turnout in militancy-hit Valley was 40.55 per cent in the first phase and it dropped to 33.34 per cent in the second phase.

The poll percentage further dropped to 31.61 per cent in the third phase and the 4th phase recorded 31.95 per cent voting.

In contrast, Jammu region has witnessed heavy voter turnout and the poll percentage has been increasing with every phase. In the first phase of polling, Jammu region recorded 64.2 per cent turnout.

The polling percentage increased to 65.54 per cent in the second phase, third phase recorded 68.88 per cent voting and 4th phase 69.31 per cent turnout.

