Five-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped by two minors in UP's Jalaun, accused held

“The slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a farce. The Yogi government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women and girl children of UP,” said a BSP spokesman.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:22 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A shocking incident has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh, where a five-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped allegedly by two juvenile boys in Sandi village under Aata police station limits in Jalaun district of Bundelkhand region on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was kidnapped while she was playing near her house and gang-raped allegedly by minor boys living in the same village. The father of the survivor claimed that three boys were involved in the incident, while the police were probing the involvement of only two boys. As soon as the police reached the spot, the minor was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police, meanwhile, registered a rape case against two minor accused and both of them were arrested. “Two minor boys from the village have been accused of gang-rape with a five-year-old girl. The girl has been sent to the hospital for treatment while a case has been registered in this regard. Both the accused have been arrested and the girl has been referred to Jhansi Medical College for further treatment,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr Avadhesh Singh.
 
“A case has been registered after we received a complaint about the rape of a minor girl. The victim has been sent for a medical check-up. Her condition is stable. One of the accused is around 11-12 years and the other is around 13-14 years old. A team of police has been deployed in the village,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the incident brought the Yogi government under opposition fire yet again. Mocking the BJP government’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) slammed the state dispensation calling the slogan hogwash.

Talking to mediapersons, BSP spokesman Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Yogi Adityanath’s government had failed to provide protection, security and dignity to women.

“The slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a farce. The Yogi government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women and girl children of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He also claimed that the UP government had failed to protect Dalits and the poor which was reflected in the Hathras rape and murder case.

