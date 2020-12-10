STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Governor expresses concern over attack on J P Nadda's convoy

The chief secretary had informed him that the director general of police had been alerted and sensitised accordingly, Dhankhar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Published: 10th December 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

West bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police.

The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The chief secretary had informed him that the director general of police had been alerted and sensitised accordingly, Dhankhar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

'Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority,' he tweeted.

Accusing the police of not acting to stop the attacks, Dhankhar wrote 'time for SP Diamond Harbour to act (as) a public servant.' 'Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support,' the governor wrote.

'Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit,' he added.

Dhankhar has on several occasions accused a section of the state police of being partisan, urging them to act in a neutral manner.

'As constitutional head I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission,' the governor wrote.

The BJP president's convoy came under attack when he was on way to Diamond Harbour, about 40 km from here, to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injury to several leaders including saffron party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party sources and eyewitnesses said.

The area where the incident took place is within the Lok Sabha constituency of Trinamool Congress youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP president is on a two-day visit to the state since Wednesday to attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May next year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda convoy attack West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp