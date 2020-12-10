STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from December 14

Schools in Haryana will reopen from December 14 for students of classes 10 and 12, appearing for board examinations next year.

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Schools in Haryana will reopen from December 14 for students of classes 10 and 12, appearing for board examinations next year, according to an order issued on Thursday.

In order to attend the classes, the pupils will require to submit a medical certificate stating that their general health is fine and they do not have any coronavirus-like symptoms, the order said.

Besides, both government and private schools will also resume for students of classes 9 and 11 from December 21, the state's Directorate School Education ordered on Thursday.

For the students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for board examinations, each day the classes of government and private schools will be held for three hours between 10 am and 1 pm, it said.

Before coming to schools, all the students will need to go for a medical check up, which will be free, at their nearest Community Health Centre, Primary Health Centre or where a doctor will examine them and provide medical certificate, it said.

The doctor needs to certify that they are free from COVID-19-like symptoms and their health is fine.

The students will require this certificate, which should not be older than four days from date of coming to school, to gain entry into the educational institution, according to the order.

The written consent of the parents will also be required by the students coming to schools.

The schools will also follow all COVID-19 related protocols, the order said.

Ami a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had last month ordered the closure of all schools, which had earlier reopened for students of Classes 9th to 12th.

Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for the coronavirus last month after which all the schools had been closed until further orders.

