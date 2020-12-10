Jaipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shubham Yadav, a resident of Alwar, has topped the Central University Common Entrance Test in Islamic Studies. He has become the first non-Muslim to do so.

Shubham Yadav, a resident of Alwar, has topped the Central University Common Entrance Test in Islamic Studies. He has become the first non-Muslim to do so. Shubham has graduated from Delhi University. Shubham, who wants to “understand Islam deeply”, says, “There are all kinds of misconceptions about Islam. I heard several leaders talking about it due to which I thought to choose it as a subject for my postgraduate studies.

I want to work as a bridge between the two communities.”  Shubham wants to become a civil servant. His father is a businessman and mother a housewife. He said that his father supported his decision to study Islamic Studies and added that people are being divided in the society, so it is very important to understand each other’s religion. The entrance examination was held on September 29. Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University Department Head Shastri Kosalendra Das said, “Many Muslims are doing PhD in this university and it is a welcome step.  People studying other religions besides their own religion is a positive step,” he said. 

Flight delay saves 4 lives through organ transplant
Usually flight delays give nightmares to passengers. However, an Alliance Air flight on Saturday was delayed for a life-saving mission as it carried harvested organs from Jaipur to Delhi to help save four lives. A 49-year-old woman, whose organs were harvested, help save the lives of four critically ill patients in Delhi. This was possible due to the timely efforts by a team of  medical professionals. The EHCC Hospital officials called Bhawna Jagwani, the founder-trustee of  Rajasthan’s leading NGO for organ donation. Subsequently, a flight was arranged to fly the harvested organs to Delhi. When passengers came to know about the reason for flight delay, they patiently waited for the medical team to arrive with organs.

Now, e-mail grievances directly to CM Gehlot  
As the regular public hearings at the CM’s residence came to a halt during the lockdown, Chief Minister Gehlot has informed that the public can directly contact the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) through email. The public need not go to any office and instead, they can prepare a complaint and send it by e-mail directly to the CMO. Prompt action on these complaints will be taken.  According to a tweet by the CMO, the public can directly convey their messages, complaints and suggestions to the Chief Minister through writetocm@rajasthan.gov.in. CM Gehlot himself retweeted this from his Twitter handle. 

Ex-chief secy is new chief information commissioner
The post of Chief Information Commissioner lying vacant since April 2019 has been filled in Rajasthan with the appointment of  D B Gupta. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order appointing Gupta as the Chief Information Commissioner. Gupta had earlier held the post of Chief Secretary of Rajasthan government and thereafter was the advisor to state’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile, renowned journalist Narayan Bareth has been appointed by the state government as Information Commissioner of Rajasthan. Bareth had earlier worked with the BBC and was a professor of Journalism in Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (HJUJ University) for some years. Apart from Bareth, Sheetal Dhankar too has been appointed as Information Commissioner. Sheetal is the daughter of Congress leader Randeep Dhankar and has been involved in campaigns for social awareness in the past. Randeep Dhankar has held the post of chairperson of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) earlier. He is also known to be close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

