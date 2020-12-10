Man tries to attack farmers' outfit leader with axe in Maharashtra

By PTI

BULDHANA: A man allegedly tried to attack Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar with an axe in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Wednesday, although the latter's bodyguard foiled the attempt, police said.

The incident took place outside Tupkar's office on Chikhali Road here around 5.30 pm, they said.

Although Tupkar was not injured in the incident, his personal assistant sustained an injury and was hospitalised, police said.

The accused, Janardhan Dagdu Gadekar, was arrested, a police official said.

"Tupkar was standing outside his office to see off some guests when the accused tried to attack him with an axe. Tupkar's bodyguard thwarted his bid. However, the other side of the axe hit Tupkar's assistant in the chest, in which he suffered an injury," he said, adding that the motive behind the attack was being ascertained.

A case has been registered against the accused at Buldhana city police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, police said.