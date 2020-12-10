Mother of five gang-raped by 17 men in Jharkhand while returning home with husband, one held

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a horrific incident, a mother of five was allegedly gang-raped by 17 people while she was returning from the market with her husband on Tuesday evening. According to an FIR lodged in the case, the couple were intercepted and the woman gang-raped after her husband was held hostage.

The woman and her husband reached the local police station and filed a complaint in this regard.

According to the victim, five people dragged her towards the bushes while the others overpowered her husband and she was gang-raped. The incident took place under the mofussil police station in Dumka.

Police said that one person has been arrested on the basis of the statement recorded by the woman, while a hunt is still on for the other 16.

“The woman has filed a complaint that she was raped by seventeen people, which is being verified and an investigation has been initiated in this regard,” said DIG Sudarshan Mandal. The victim has identified one of the accused persons, who has been detained, while a hunt is on for the others, he added.

The DIG further added that medical tests on the woman, who is around 35, had been conducted and the reports are awaited.