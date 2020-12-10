STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition lead by Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws

Opposition leaders accused the government of trying to scare away the protesting farmers.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and others coming out after meeting President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid hardening of stance by farmer unions, a joint delegation of opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening and sought revocation of the new farm laws. The delegation demanded that the President intervene and direct the Centre to accept the demands of the protesting farmers. 

The five political leaders included Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and DMK’s TKS Elangovan.

They claimed the support of at least 20 different parties.

“We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are withdrawn. These laws are against farmers who are on a non-violent protest against the three new laws,” said Gandhi after the meeting.

Opposition leaders accused the government of trying to scare away the protesting farmers.

“If the farm laws are for the benefit of farmers, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why they are protesting. These laws would not benefit the farmers,” said the former Congress chief.

He said the way the farm laws were passed in Parliament, "we feel it was an insult to farmers and that is why they are protesting in the cold weather against them".

The three bills were passed without any discussion or conversation with the opposition parties or with farmers, he said.

"The kisan (farmer) has lost faith in the government. The kisan does not believe that the government is acting in their interest and that is why lakhs of them are on the streets, non-violently, compassionately on the streets," Gandhi said, adding, "The farmers will not relent and will continue their protests till the laws and taken back."

Later, Gandhi tweeted, "The farmers of the country have realised that they have been cheated by the Modi government and they are not going to relent because they know that if they compromise today they will have no future. The farmers are India. We are all with farmers. Stay put."

Pawar said it was the government’s duty to resolve the deadlock. During discussions in Parliament on the new farm laws, all parties had requested that these should be sent to a select committee.

“No suggestion was accepted and the Bills were passed in a hurry,” said Pawar, adding the parties have requested the President that these laws should be repealed. 

Yechury said, “We told the President that the three farm laws were passed undemocratically in Parliament. We have sought to repeal these laws.”

The opposition delegation was limited to five because of the COVID-19 situation. 

The Opposition leaders submitted a memorandum which said, “These new agriculture laws, passed in Parliament in an anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India’s food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of multinational agri-business corporates and domestic corporates.”

"We urge upon you, as the custodian of the Indian Constitution, to persuade your government not to be obdurate and accept the demands raised by India's annadatas."

Gandhi said the new laws appeared to be aimed at handing over the farming sector to the "friends of the prime minister", but the farmers are fearless and would not back off and will continue with their peaceful agitation.

He said the government should have no "misconception" and the "farmers will not compromise" on the issue because if they do that they will have no future.

"I want to tell the farmers that if they don't stand up now, they won't be able to stand up anytime in future," he added.

NCP leader Pawar said various political parties have requested the President that these farm laws should be repealed as they were not discussed with either stakeholders or in the Select Committee of Parliament.

The former agriculture minister said not a single suggestion of opposition leaders raised in Parliament were accepted by the government and all these bills were passed in haste.

He said the MSP has not been mentioned in the new farm laws and that is why the farmers are disturbed.

Raja said these three laws will place the farmers and agricultural workers at the "mercy of corporates" and big agri-businesses.

"This is not in the interest of the country as a whole. It is not affecting only the farmers, who have been protesting for last two weeks, it will subject the agriculture workers to horrific living conditions," Raja said, adding as political parties, "they cannot remain mute spectators".

Elangovan said the government promised Parliament that they will implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission on Minimum Support Price.

"But this bill has negated that promise," he added.

The opposition leaders said the prime ministers have been saying that these laws are in the interest of farmers, but the question is if these laws are in their favour then why the farmers are protesting out in the cold.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Sharad Pawar Ram Nath Kovind Sitaram Yechury D. Raja TKS Elangovan Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp