STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sanjay Raut takes jibe at Danve's claim over protest of farmers

Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers'' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the Centre could have found a solution, if it wanted an early resolution of the deadlock between farmers and the government over the new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.

Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers.

Reacting to it, Raut said, "The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson."

He said the Shiv Sena was "thankful" to Danve for highlighting an important issue.

The Rajya Sabha member further said problems faced by farmers in the entire country are similar.

"If the BJP-led government at the Centre wants agriculture reforms, first implement them in states ruled by the party. If successful, rest of the country will follow," he said.

Some years ago, the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act was repealed in Bihar.

In reference to that, Raut said, "According to my information, the price of food grains is Rs 900 in Bihar and Rs 1,500 in Punjab. Should farmers from Bihar go to Punjab to sell their crop?" he asked.

"Lakhsof farmers are at the Singhu border, adamant on their demands. If the government wished early resolution of the standoff, it could have found a solution," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut farmers protests farm laws Raosaheb Danve
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp