Sanjay Raut takes jibe at Danve's claim over protest of farmers

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers'' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the Centre could have found a solution, if it wanted an early resolution of the deadlock between farmers and the government over the new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.

Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers.

Reacting to it, Raut said, "The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson."

He said the Shiv Sena was "thankful" to Danve for highlighting an important issue.

The Rajya Sabha member further said problems faced by farmers in the entire country are similar.

"If the BJP-led government at the Centre wants agriculture reforms, first implement them in states ruled by the party. If successful, rest of the country will follow," he said.

Some years ago, the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act was repealed in Bihar.

In reference to that, Raut said, "According to my information, the price of food grains is Rs 900 in Bihar and Rs 1,500 in Punjab. Should farmers from Bihar go to Punjab to sell their crop?" he asked.

"Lakhsof farmers are at the Singhu border, adamant on their demands. If the government wished early resolution of the standoff, it could have found a solution," he said.