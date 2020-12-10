STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Talks with farmers 'work in progress', hopefully it is in last stage: Javadekar

The Union Minister said the government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers agitating against the three legislations and is keen to resolve their issues.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi Wednesday Dec. 9 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said the government is sensitive to the concerns of farmers as he expressed hope that ongoing deliberations with them, which he termed a "work in progress", over the three agriculture-related laws will yield some results soon.

He said the government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers agitating against the three legislations and is keen to resolve their issues.

"When the talks and negotiations are taking place, it is considered a work in progress. There is no running commentary on any such work in progress," he told reporters at a Cabinet briefing here.

"The government has discussed the concerns raised by farmers during six rounds of talks. The government is sensitive to their concerns and wants to resolve the issues raised by the farmers. This is a work in progress, (and) hopefully (it is) in the last stage," he said He was asked about the proposal sent by the government to farmers after several rounds of talks.

The farmers have rejected the draft in which the government proposed to give them a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for crop procurement will continue.

The government also proposed to make amendments on at least seven counts, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

The proposal, however, did not mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers which is to repeal all the three laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp