51 per cent polling in fifth phase of J&K DDC polls, Mehbooba alleges rigging  

Brisk polling was reported in Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir while moderate polling was reported Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal district in Valley. 

Published: 11th December 2020 02:31 AM

An elderly voter being escorted by her daughters as she arrives to cast her vote for the fifth phase of DDC elections, at Wakura on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The fifth phase of the eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded a voter turnout of 51.20 per cent — the second highest in the five phases of voting held so far.

In all 10 districts in Jammu, moderate to brisk polling was recorded.

“Kashmir recorded 33.57 per cent voting and Jammu region 66.67 per cent voter turnout,” the SEC said.

The authorities had set up 2104 polling stations — 1190 in Kashmir division and 914 in Jammu — and put in place adequate security measures.

In Kashmir, the lowest voter turnout of 8.12 per cent was recorded in Pulwama district while the highest turnout of 56.40 per cent was recorded in Bandipora district.

In Jammu, border district of Poonch recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.62% while the lowest of 60.24 % turnout was recorded in Jammu district.

Today’s voter turnout of 51.2% per cent was the second highest of the five phases of DDC polls so far. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that armed forces are being used to rig the DDC polls.

“In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election & favour a particular party (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.

