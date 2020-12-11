Amit Shah set for two-day Bengal visit as TMC-BJP fight intensifies

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: As the mercury in West Bengal's politics is soaring up, Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengal for two days from December 19.

Other than holding meetings with party functionaries, Shah is likely to visit at least one district in south Bengal known as the ruling TMC's citadel and an area that has a high concentration of Bangladeshi refugees.

Shah’s visit at the backdrop of the attack on BJP’s national president JP Nadda’s convoy is likely to add extra heat in Bengal politics.

ALSO READ | Throw 'outsider' BJP out from Bengal, Mamata appeals to people

The Union Home minister termed the attack as "sponsored violence", and sought a report from Mamata Banerjee’s government over the issue of "serious security lapses". Shah alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the regime of the Trinamool Congress.

"Shah will hold meetings with party workers. Besides, he will visit areas in distrits. We are yet to finalise his schedule. It will be decided within a day or two," said sources in the BJP.

BJP functionaries in Bengal said Shah might visit a Matua-dominated region because there are growing discontent among the refugee-electorates over the issue of non-implementation of the CAA despite the party’s promises before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP bagged two Lok Sabha seats, Bongaon and Ranaghat, banking on the electoral support extended by the Matua voters, who shifted their political allegiance to BJP.