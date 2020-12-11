STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to hold nationwide programmes to highlight benefits of three farm laws

The BJP has accused its rivals of misleading the farmers over the farm reforms and has alleged that opposition parties have been inciting them.

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With some farmer unions intensifying their protest against the central government over the recent agri reforms, the BJP has decided to hold nationwide programmes, including 'chaupal' in rural areas, to highlight the benefits of three farm laws.

Party sources said events, including press conferences and public programmes, will be held in most of the over 700 districts of the country in this regard.

The development comes amid opposition parties' united support to the farmers' protest and attack on the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

The BJP has accused its rivals of misleading the farmers over the farm reforms and has alleged that opposition parties have been inciting them for selfish political interests.

Some farmer unions and opposition parties have claimed that these reforms are aimed at helping the corporate sector in capturing the agriculture market at the cost of farmers' interests.

The BJP has, however, asserted that these laws will give farmers more choice to sell their produce and rid them of middlemen.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have repeatedly argued in favour of these laws and reiterated that the existing government support mechanism, like minimum support price and mandis, will continue.

