Chhattisgarh CM tenure speculation: Will go if asked to, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said he would tender his resignation the moment the party high command asks for it.

Published: 11th December 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Responding to speculation in a section of the media that the Congress in Chhattisgarh had a two-and-half-year chief ministership term formula, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he would tender his resignation the moment the party high command asks for it.

Incidentally, Baghel completes two-and-half years as CM next week.

"I am telling you right now that if I get an order from the party high command, I will immediately step down. I had taken charge on the direction of the high command and I will leave if the party leadership asks for my resignation," Baghel told reporters on being queried about the "formula".

When Baghel became CM in December, 2018 pipping some others to the post, there was buzz in the media at the time that consensus was brought about by the party based on the sharing of tenure formula.

