STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Consistent, strong bipartisan support in US to strengthen strategic ties with India: MEA

India looks forward to working with the next US administration once it assumes charge in January 2021, Srivastava said.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is a consistent and strong bipartisan support in the US to strengthen its strategic partnership with India and to work together on addressing global challenges, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The assertion by MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came in response to queries on whether India had gotten in touch with US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team and on the American Democrat leader using the term 'Asia Pacific' instead of the more recent formulation 'Indo-Pacific' at a recent event.

"You would have seen the press release which was issued after the conversation that the PM (Narendra Modi) had with President-elect Biden where it was conveyed that he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," Srivastava said at an online briefing.

"As you are aware there is a consistent and strong bipartisan support in the US to strengthen its strategic partnership with India and to work together on addressing global challenges," he said.

India looks forward to working with the next US administration once it assumes charge in January 2021, Srivastava said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA India US Ties India US Relations
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp