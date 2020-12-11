STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disability rights organisation expresses concern over proposed amendment to RCI Act

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), a disability rights organisation, has voiced "serious concern" over proposed amendments to the RCI Act, claiming they will undermine the autonomous character of the Rehabilitation Council of India.

The Council formed under the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992 is mandated to regulate and monitor the training of rehabilitation professionals.

The government has proposed amendment in the Act, saying the need for it has arisen in view of developments in the rehabilitation and the education sector in the intervening years from 1992 onwards.

"The need for amendment to the said Act has arisen in view of developments in the rehabilitation and the education sector in the intervening years from 1992 onwards," the government had said in a public notice.

"These include enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 under which the scope and coverage of disabilities has been broadened," the government said.

In a statement, the NPRD said if the purported aim is to harmonise the RCI in tune with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPD Act), it would have been prudent  to pass an alternate legislation, adopting a holistic approach to the myriad issues including the functioning and administration of the RCI, rather than make piecemeal amendments.

Expressing "serious concerns" over the proposed amendments, the NPRD said more problematic is the proposal to undermine the autonomous character of the Council and make it an adjunct of the central government.

"The NPRD demands that the government hold consultations with all stakeholders and not proceed in haste. The NPRD will, both independently and collectively with other disability rights organisations, be sending detailed submissions to the department's proposals," it said.

The NPRD is of the firm opinion that the government should, instead, replace the RCI Act with a legislation that would not only be in harmony with the provisions of the UNCRPD and the RPD Act but would also seek to address the multitude of issues that currently plague the Council.

While retaining its autonomous nature, it has to be ensured that there is accountability and the Council functions in a democratic and transparent manner, it said.

The government has sought suggestions from all stakeholders, including state governments/UT administrations, civil society/non-government organisations, academicians, public and private sector organizations, multilateral institutions and members of the public to submit their comments on proposed amendments within a period of 21 days.

It said stakeholders may submit their suggestions by mail   latest by December 23.

