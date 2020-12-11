STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail hearing deferred for another six weeks

According to the defense lawyer, time was sought from both the defense and prosecution side due to non-availability of certified copies, to be issued by the lower court.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Bail application of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury in Jharkhand High Court has been deferred for another six weeks. According to the defense lawyer, time was sought from both the defense and prosecution side due to non-availability of certified copies, to be issued by the lower court.

“Hearing on bail application filed from outsides has been deferred for another six weeks as the certified copies to establish that Lalu ji has completed half of his sentencing pronounced by the court in RC 38A/96 related to Dumka Treasury, is yet to be received from the lower court,” said defense lawyer Prabhat Kumar.

A joint application seeking time for another six weeks was filed in the Court and was allowed, he added.

Kumar said that next hearing in the case is likely to take place on January 22. After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions. Since then, he has been admitted to the super-specialty wing, then to the paying ward, and finally was shifted to Director’s Bungalow of RIMS on August 5.

The move was widely criticized by the opposition parties alleging the Director’s Bungalow has been converted into RJD headquarters from where he is influencing elections in Bihar. But after an alleged audio clip offering ministerial berth to BJP MLA asking him to abstain from voting during Speaker’s election in Bihar became viral on social media, jailed RJD chief was shifted back to paying ward of RIMS Thursday.

Initially, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017 in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Lalu Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19. RC 47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Ranchi, is still pending in a Special CBI Court in Ranchi.

The RJD Chief has already secured bail in in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96) and another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) related case.

