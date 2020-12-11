India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had recorded a daily rise of 26,567 cases on December 8.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834 on Friday, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.71 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

The 414 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 61 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 27 from Punjab, 26 each from Haryana and Kerala, and 24 from Uttar Pradesh.

The total 1,42,186 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,972 from Maharashtra, 11,912 from Karnataka, 11,853 from Tamil Nadu, 9,874 from Delhi, 8,916 from West Bengal, 8,011 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,047 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,007 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.