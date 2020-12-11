Man gets two years in jail for throwing slipper at magistrate in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: A man who hurled a slipper at a magistrate after being convicted in a theft case in January last year was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail for the act by a court in Bhiwandi in Thane district.

On January 29, 2019, Ashraf Ansari (23) got annoyed after being convicted for theft and threw a slipper at the Bhiwandi first class judicial magistrate, who ducked in time, while another hit an advocate, advocate Vijay Munde said.

District and Sessions Judge PM Gupta sentenced Ashraf, a resident of Aampada in Bhiwandi, to two years in jail under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC after eight witnesses were examined, said Munde, who appeared for the prosecution.