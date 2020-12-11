STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghalaya CM tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Two of Sangma's cabinet colleagues -- Health Minister AL Hek and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar -- were diagnosed with the infection in Oct.

Published: 11th December 2020 03:33 PM

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people who came in touch with him recently to get themselves tested, if necessary.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said he was undergoing home isolation.

"I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe," he tweeted.

Two of Sangma's cabinet colleagues -- Health Minister AL Hek and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar -- were diagnosed with the infection in October.

Both of them have recovered.

Meghalaya has registered 12,586 COVID-19 patients so far, of which 123 have succumbed to the infection.

