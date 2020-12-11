STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi alleges man forcing her to convert for marriage, lodges FIR

In the complaint, she stated that the youth, identified as Azad, had been in a relationship with her for the past two years.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Love Jihad

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/tapas ranjan)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Amid controversy over the recent anti-conversion ordinance in the state, a minor Hindu girl lodged a complaint against a Muslim man, accusing him of forcing her to convert her religion if she wanted to marry him.

The case has been registered in Shahabad area of Hardoi district. According to police sources, the man was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance-2020, the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Hardoi SP Anurag Vats confirmed that the FIR was registered against a person identified as Azad. The SP said that the minor girl had claimed in her complaint that she and the accused were in a relationship for the past two years and the man had promised to marry her.

The SP said the complainant had accused the man of putting the condition of conversion to Islam just before the wedding day on November 30. "The IPC section of rape has been included in the FIR as she alleged that the accused sexually exploited her on pretext of marriage," the SP said.

Ever since Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion ordinance came into being on November 28, around 6-7 cases have been registered under it. Last week also, a wedding between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy was stopped in Lucknow by the police authorities despite the consent of both the families.

The couple was asked by the police authorities to approach the district magistrate and inform him that it was going to be an inter-faith marriage and that there was no forcible conversion. Last Saturday, a Muslim man and his brother were held in Moradabad after he tried to get married to a Hindu woman. The woman repeatedly told the police that she was getting married off her own free will.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh anti conversion law Love Jihad
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp