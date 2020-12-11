MP minister: Will urge Bengalis in state to appeal to their brethren to oust Mamata from power

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that Bengalis in MP will be urged to appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot Mamta Banerjee's regime.

"Nirmamta Didi (cruel Didi) government has turned the glorious state of West Bengal into a lawless state. The attack on the BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy in Bengal is condemnable and speaks volumes about lawlessness in Bengal," Mishra said Bhopal.

He added, "Bengalis have a significant presence in many parts of MP, including Bhopal. During the refugee crisis in the past, a large number of Bengalis were accommodated in MP. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, a large number of migrant workers from Bengal, who were working in MP, were sent to their home state through special transport arrangements."

Mishra further said, "I will appeal to all Bengalis living in MP to urge the people in Bengal to oust the cruel and corrupt Nirmamta Didi's government from Bengal."

ALSO READ | Attack on Nadda's convoy: Trouble for Mamata as MHA receives Governor's report, summons Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary

"Many Bengalis live in Bhopal, including superstar of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri. If she (Bhaduri) is healthy, I'll personally meet her and request her to make an appeal to people of Bengal to uproot the cruel and corrupt present regime in the eastern state," the minister said.

Importantly, Mishra had recently toured West Bengal after he was tasked by the BJP to strengthen the party in some areas there. In the past, his organisational and political acumen has been used by the saffron party during elections in Gujarat and UP.

Already, ex-MP minister and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are playing a pivotal role for the party as in-charge of Bengal.

Interestingly, the present BJP national president JP Nadda has an inseparable bond with MP. His wife Mallika Banerjee hails from Jabalpur city.

Nadda's mother-in-law Jaishree Banerjee, is a BJP veteran who served as a cabinet minister in MP from 1977 to 1980.

Presently, aged 82, Jaishree Banerjee was elected to MP Vidhan Sabha on the BJP ticket from Jabalpur in 1977, 1990, and 1993. She had won the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from the Jabalpur constituency in 1999.