STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP minister: Will urge Bengalis in state to appeal to their brethren to oust Mamata from power

The attack on the BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy in Bengal speaks volumes about lawlessness in Bengal, Mishra said.

Published: 11th December 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that Bengalis in MP will be urged to appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot Mamta Banerjee's regime.

"Nirmamta Didi (cruel Didi) government has turned the glorious state of West Bengal into a lawless state. The attack on the BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoy in Bengal is condemnable and speaks volumes about lawlessness in Bengal," Mishra said Bhopal.

He added, "Bengalis have a significant presence in many parts of MP, including Bhopal. During the refugee crisis in the past, a large number of Bengalis were accommodated in MP. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, a large number of migrant workers from Bengal, who were working in MP, were sent to their home state through special transport arrangements."

Mishra further said, "I will appeal to all Bengalis living in MP to urge the people in Bengal to oust the cruel and corrupt Nirmamta Didi's government from Bengal." 

ALSO READ | Attack on Nadda's convoy: Trouble for Mamata as MHA receives Governor's report, summons Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary

"Many Bengalis live in Bhopal, including superstar of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri. If she (Bhaduri) is healthy, I'll personally meet her and request her to make an appeal to people of Bengal to uproot the cruel and corrupt present regime in the eastern state," the minister said.

Importantly, Mishra had recently toured West Bengal after he was tasked by the BJP to strengthen the party in some areas there. In the past, his organisational and political acumen has been used by the saffron party during elections in Gujarat and UP.

Already, ex-MP minister and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are playing a pivotal role for the party as in-charge of Bengal.

Interestingly, the present BJP national president JP Nadda has an inseparable bond with MP. His wife Mallika Banerjee hails from Jabalpur city.

Nadda's mother-in-law Jaishree Banerjee, is a BJP veteran who served as a cabinet minister in MP from 1977 to 1980.

Presently, aged 82, Jaishree Banerjee was elected to MP Vidhan Sabha on the BJP ticket from Jabalpur in 1977, 1990, and 1993. She had won the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from the Jabalpur constituency in 1999.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda attack on Nadda Mamata Banerjee Bengalis in MP Narottam Mishra
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp