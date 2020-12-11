STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naxals abduct three in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, rescue operation underway

The police have said that a probe is underway to locate the mineworkers despite no formal complaint.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

BALRAMPUR: A probe is underway here in the Samri Path area to find the three mineworkers who were allegedly abducted by Naxals about ten ago in the Balrampur district.

"We have received information regarding the kidnapping of three workers. Police and CRPF patrolling parties are looking for them. They will be rescued soon," said Prashant Katlam, Additional Superintendent of police, Balrampur.

"Whether or not the family has reported the cases. Now that we have received this information, we will follow up," he added.

One of the relatives of the missing person said they were threatened not to disclose the information regarding the kidnapping.

"They came around midnight and tried to open our door. Then they entered through the window and thrashed my husband and took him away. We pleaded with them but they did not listen to us. They also warned us not to contact the police," said the wife of one of the victims.

