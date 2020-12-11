STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No t-shirt, jeans or slippers: New dress code for Maharashtra govt employees

Women employees should wear chappals, sandals or shoes while men should wear shoes or sandals, it was stated.

Published: 11th December 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jeans

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jeans and t-shirt may mean stress-free wear for some, but they are no longer suitable 'Doffice attire' for government employees in Maharashtra.

And the government may do a policy `flip-flop' once in a while, but the employees are not allowed to wear the humble slippers to the office as per the new dress code.

Also, all government employees must wear khadi clothes at least on Fridays to encourage the use of handspun, a circular issued on December 8 stated.

"It has been observed that several officials/staff (mainly contractual staff and advisers engaged for government work) do not wear attire suitable for government employees.

Hence, the image of government staff gets sullied among people," it said.

People expect "good behaviour and personality" from all government officials and employees, it reminded.

"If the attire of officials and employees is unsuitable and unclean, it also has an indirect impact on their work," the circular said.

The attire should be "proper and clean", it said.

Women employees can wear sarees, salwars/chudidars kurtas, trouser pants and shirts along with dupattas if necessary, it said.

For men, there is less choice: they can wear shirts and "pants or trouser pants".

"Clothes with deep colours and strange embroidery patterns or pictures should not be worn. Besides, employees and staff should not wear jeans and t-shirts in offices," the circular ordained.

Women employees should wear chappals, sandals or shoes while men should wear shoes or sandals, it was stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra govt employees Dress code No jeans tshirt slipper
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp