'Outsider BJP' remark: 'India is one nation. Madam CM, take back your words', Governor tells Mamata 

He also accused the CM of playing with the fire and said she should apologise for the attack on Nadda’s convoy.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Referring to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement that BJP’s national president JP Nadda and other central leaders of the party as "outsiders", Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that she should take back her words immediately. 

"It is dangerous that she is using the word 'outsider'. India is one nation and we all are Indians. We believe in one Constitution. The chief minister is not above the Constitution. Please don’t indulge in who is an outsider, who is an insider. I felt that such a comment from her unwarranted, shameful and painful. I would like to tell her: "Madam Chief Minister, please don’t play with the fire," said Dhankhar.

Referring to Mamata’s statement, the constitutional head of the state, further said, "I have taken a very serious note of the statement made by her. How can a responsible chief minister, believing in rule of law, believing in Constitution and believing in rich Bengali culture, talk the way she did. Madam chief minister, please maintain some dignity and take back your words."

ALSO READ | Throw 'outsider' BJP out from Bengal, Mamata appeals to people 

On Friday, Dhankhar sent a report to the Centre over the "deteriorating law and order in Bengal". Hours after he sent the report, the Centre summoned the chief secretary and Director General of Police on May 14.

Dhankhar met the two top bureaucrats at the Raj Bhavan and sought an explanation from them on the attack on Nadda’s convoy. After the meeting, Dhankhar expressed his discontent. Taking to Twitter, he said, "CS @MamataOfficial & DGP @WBPolice called on me today at 6 PM. Unfortunately neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding attack on convoy of BJP President JP Nadda. Their continued non responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State."

Sources in Raj Bhavan said the Governor mentioned the state’s grim law and order situation in his report to the Centre. "The law and order situation in Bengal has been worsening day by day despite my cautions. When the entire world was celebrating human rights day, it was violated in West Bengal yesterday," said Dhankhar on Friday.  

TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy said, "This is rare that the Centre summoned the CS and the DGP. I cannot remember when it happened in Bengal last time."

BJP’s Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was injured in the attack on the convoy, welcomed the Centre’s move. "The attack reflected Bengal’s lawlessness. If the Centre’s move is rare, attacking a political party’s national president is also rare," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday called Vijayvargiya and inquired about his and other leaders’ health conditions.

