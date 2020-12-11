STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways recruitment: Minimum travel time, masks, voluntary disclosure of COVID status for 2.44 crore applicants

Links for downloading e-call letter will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Friday said computer-based tests to fill 1.4 lakh posts with the national transporter will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols, including minimum travel time to centres for the 2.44 crore candidates and mandatory use of face masks.

Candidates will have to sign a declaration saying they are fit to sit for the test.

The first round of the exams will be held from December 15 to December 18.

The next phase will be from December 28 till March 2021 tentatively, and the third round will be till the end of June 2021, an official statement said.

"While it is not possible for candidates to provide a negative certificate for the disease, they will have to provide a declaration that they are fit to sit for the exam and are not COVID positive. The pro forma will be provided to the candidates for the declaration," Anand S Khati, Director General, Human Resources, Railway Board, said in a press briefing.

"On coming to the centre, a candidate will be tested with a thermo gun. If the temperature is beyond the mandated limit, the candidate's exam will be rescheduled. This is a matter of safety. 

"Candidates have largely been accommodated either within their states or at centres that require minimum travel, specially for women applicants and Divyangs," Khati said.

Links for downloading e-call letter will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

Communication regarding the next phases of recruitment will be released in due course, the statement said.

Khati said that the Railways would be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible.

Chief secretaries of state governments concerned have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting computer-based tests in secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing, he said.

In computer based tests (CBTs), candidates are provided a link to familiarise themselves with a mock test before the actual exam.

"Provision of mock test before actual examination provides them the opportunity of familiarising themselves with computer based testing. This gives confidence to the candidates," Khati added.

There are no interviews in RRB examinations and selection of candidates is on merit only, he said.

Khati said the entire process, from conducting of exams to handing over of appointment letters, will take around a year to complete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways recruitment Railway recruitment exam unemployment jobs
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp