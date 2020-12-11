STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SCBA condemns use of force, repressive measures against protesting farmers

The SCBA committee has called upon all concerned to uphold and protect the constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnals at the Singhu border during the Farmers Delhi Chalo protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parvenn Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

The SCBA committee has called upon all concerned to uphold and protect the constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest.

"The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been dismayed to read reports in the media about the use of brute force to break up peaceful protests, where citizens raise their voices against State actions which they believe denigrate their basic rights.

"The recent legislation on farm produce, which exclude the jurisdiction of civil courts, followed by use of force to prevent the farmers from holding non violent protests for their rights is a case in point.

The farmers have sought to present their views on the legislations which in their opinion infringe their rights," the committee said in a release.

The resolution was passed in a meeting held on December 4 and released to the media today through SCBA's acting secretary Rohit Pandey.

The SCBA said it emphasises that the right of citizens to discuss, debate, criticise or protest against such Bills or Acts is sacrosanct and peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Constitution, and the bedrock of human rights.

"The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has unanimously resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against peaceful protesters, and calls upon all concerned Governments to uphold and protect the Constitutional right of all citizens to peaceful protest," the committee said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Association Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp