There is too much bureaucracy: Chidambaram's dig at NITI Aayog CEO

There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat. There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat, said Chidambaram in a tweet.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much "bureaucracy" in the country.

"There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat. There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat," said Chidambaram in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for making a law on 'love jihad' and asserted that the foundation of a new Parliament building was laid on the 'ruins of a liberal democracy'.

"The foundation for a new Parliament building was laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy," said tweeted lead by tweet demanding 'Nobel Prizes' for UP government in the field of Literature (fiction) and Peace.

"UP's creativity deserves two Nobel Prizes -- for Literature (fiction) and Peace," he tweeted.

"UP is the most creative state in law-making and in the application of the law. Who else could have invented a crime called 'love jihad'?" the Congress leader asked in another tweet.

Chidambaram alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led state government is misusing the new law.

"UP is more creative in the application of the law. Look at three examples: a) an FIR is filed without any complaint; b) an FIR is immediately followed by a non-bailable warrant and a threat to seize the property; and c) an arrest is made without an FIR," said the senior politician.

