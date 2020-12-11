STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violators of law in Bengal have protection of police: Governor on attack on Nadda's convoy

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said he has sent a report to the Centre against the backdrop of the violent attack on the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda.

Castigating the Mamata Banerjee government over the attack, allegedly by TMC supporters, Dhankhar said a dangerous game of insider and outsider is going on in the state.

He said it is shameful that such an incident occurred on International Human Rights Day.

"I have sent my report to the central government whose contents cannot be shared on account of propriety," he told a press conference at Raj Bhawan.

He alleged the violators of law in Bengal have the protection of police and administration.

"The Governor will vindicate his oath, come what may," he asserted, adding it was his duty to protect the Constitution.

"Accountability will be enforced," he said, and asked Banerjee "not to play with fire".

