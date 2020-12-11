STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vohra committee report: SC refuses to entertain plea, says prayers are utopian

Das then told the top court that he will withdraw the petition but liberty may be granted to approach law commission.

Published: 11th December 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a Lokpal-monitored investigation into the "criminal-political nexus" as flagged in the 1993 Vohra Committee report, saying the prayers "are all utopian".

The top court said that petition must serve the purpose and it does not encourage petitions which are for publicity.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy asked the petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to withdraw his plea and granted liberty to make a representation to law commission.

At the outset, senior advocate Anupam Lal Das, appearing for Upadhyay, said that the petition relates to the issue of unholy nexus of criminal, politicians and bureaucrats.

The bench said that over two decades have gone by since the report was filed.

Das replied that they have been taking baby steps and today, there is a Lokpal but it do not have the wherewithal and has no investigation wing.

The bench said, "Look at your prayers. They are all Utopian. It is like a utopian situation. It's like I hope our country will be at the top in the world. You should write a book on it, don't file a petition on this".

Justice Kaul said, "I don't encourage such petitions which are for publicity. The petition must serve the purpose".

Das then told the top court that he will withdraw the petition but liberty may be granted to approach law commission.

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw and granted the liberty to approach law commission.

Upadhyay through his PIL has prayed for appropriate direction for Lokpal Monitored Investigation of the criminal political nexus, as referred by the Vohra Committee.

Former Union Home Secretary N N Vohra headed the committee formed to study the problem of criminalisation of politics and the nexus between criminals, politicians and bureaucrats in India.

The report was submitted in October 1993.

He has sought a direction to the Union Home Secretary to handover the true copy of the Vohra Committee Report with annexures and notes to the Director- NIA, Director- CBI, Director- ED, Director- IB, Director- SFIO, Director- RAW, Director- NCB, Chairman- CBDT and Chairperson- Lokpal.

Upadhyay has also sought direction to respective chiefs of probe agencies to take appropriate steps for comprehensive investigation of criminals-politicians nexus referred to in Vohra Committee Report and chairperson of Lokpal should monitor the investigation.

In the alternative, he sought setting up of a judicial commission to monitor the investigation by different probe agencies.

He also sought direction to Union home secretary to withdraw the Padma Awards given politicians-public servants mentioned in the Vohra Committee report.

