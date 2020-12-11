STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We pursue an independent foreign policy: India on Russian Foreign Minister's comments

The Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia, and its primary focus has been to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday asserted that it has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interest and that its vision for the Indo-Pacific region is not directed against any country.

The assertion came two days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Western powers of pursuing an "aggressive and devious" policy to engage New Delhi in "anti-China games" by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies.

Reacting to Lavrov's comments, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India stands for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and that its relations with Russia stand on their own merits.

"As unequivocally outlined by the Prime Minister during his speech at the Shrangi-La dialogue in June 2018, India does not see the Indo-Pacific region as a strategy or as a club of limited members or as a grouping that seeks to dominate. It is not directed against any country. It stands for a free, open and inclusive region," Srivastava said.

His response came at a media briefing when asked about Lavrov's remarks.

Speaking at a meeting of the state-run think-tank Russian International Affairs Council on Tuesday, Lavrov accused the US-led West of attempting to "undermine" Russia's close partnership and privileged relations with India.

Lavrov said: "India is currently an object of the Western countries' persistent, aggressive and devious policy as they are trying to engage it in anti-China games by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies, the so-called 'Quad'."

The Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia, and its primary focus has been to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"India has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interest. India's relationship with each country is independent of its relations with third countries. We hope that this is well understood and appreciated by all our partners," Srivastava said.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to India's long-standing relations with Russia, which he said is characterised by a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership with Russia. Our relations with Russia stand on their own merits including in the sphere of military technical cooperation," Srivastava said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Russia Foreign Minister
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp