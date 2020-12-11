STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weddings major cause of continuing spread of COVID-19 in Goa: Official

People attend weddings without wearing masks, and this was one of the main reasons new cases were emerging, Goa Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: Weddings are one of the major reasons why new coronavirus patients are emerging in Goa, a senior official said on Thursday.

Goa Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said recently almost a hundred persons, all from one family, tested positive for the infection.

All of them had attended a wedding, he told reporters.

People attend weddings without wearing masks, and this was one of the main reasons new cases were emerging, he said.

People are now treating coronavirus infection casually like the common cold, Dr Bandekar said.

"The fear that was there in people's minds is slowly disappearing because of which people are behaving casually," he said.

People must follow social distancing, wear masks and use sanitizers to avoid a second coronavirus wave from hitting the state, he said.

On Thursday, 95 persons tested positive in the coastal state, taking the caseload to 49,131.

The death toll in the state is 703.

